Lady Jays Seeking Basketball Championship

After winning twice in one night, the Greenville Junior High eighth grade girls’ basketball team will play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for the Old Capitol Classic championship at Vandalia.

The Lady Jays were in action Monday night. They defeated Pocahontas 18-4, then stopped Altamont 16-14. Nine Greenville players scored against Pocahontas with Ella Kleiner and Haylee Clark leading the way with four points each.

Clark scored six in the win over Altamont.

The seventh grade Greenville team played once Monday night, defeating Pocahontas 25-4.

Leading the Lady Jays in scoring was Vanae Brown with 12 points.

The seventh graders played Tuesday against Altamont to determine when they play Thursday, the final day of the Classic.