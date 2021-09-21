MG Volleyball Defeated By Ramsey

The Mulberry Grove Lady Aces varsity volleyball team lost to Ramsey last week 22-25, 18-25.

Recording eight service points for the Lady Aces was Genesis Williams while Abby Brown had five. Brown also recorded two aces and two kills. Jessi Mezo totaled 10 digs and Molly Koontz had seven.

In junior varsity play, Ramsey won 25-21, 25-12.

Individual statistics included three digs and eight points for Callye Earnest, five points for Zoie Thierry, seven digs for Taylor Stone and two kills for Jenni Mezo.