More On Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament

On Monday, Sept. 6th, in the 66th anniversary of the Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament it was all square between Gage Brauns of Greenville and Joey Williams of Kirkwood, MO. Both golfers were 4 under par after 54 holes of play over 3 days of competition. It was a very close match all day on Monday, Gage Brauns started the day out 2 strokes ahead of Joey Williams, but it all came down to the 54th hole. This last hole of regulation play turned out to be extremely exciting, Brauns (leading the tournament by one stroke) hit his second shot on the par four 3 feet from the hole and Williams second shot landed 25 feet from the hole. Williams, putting first, made his 25 foot birdie putt through 7 feet of fringe forcing Brauns to make his putt to win the championship. The golf gods were on Joey Williams side as Brauns somehow missed the 3 foot birdie putt sending the 2 golfers into “Sudden Death” overtime. It took 3 holes of sudden death to determine a Champion, on the third hole, a 190 yard par 3, Gage was 1st to tee off and hit a slightly errant shot just left of the green. Williams hit his tee shot on the green, left side, at this point it was advantage Williams. However, anything can happen in Sudden Death, and it usually does. Gage proceeded to make a spectacular chip shot from left of the green to a middle right pin placement. Pressure now on Williams, his putt came up short of the hole, then Williams missed his par putt. Gage was rock solid on his par putt draining the 8 footer to become the 2021 Labor Day Champion in front of large gallery of spectators. Gage Brauns had this to say after his dramatic win: “You know growing up out here at the Country Club, you always dream of being in the final group on Labor Day and have the crowd following you. To have that experience and then win it as well is really awesome. Playing with and in front of family and friends is the best part of the experience. So lucky to get it done.”

This years Greenville Country Club Labor Day golf tournament consisted of 117 golfers from all over the metro area. To see all results go to https://greenvillecc.net/tournament-results.html.