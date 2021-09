The Greenville Junior High Cheerleaders held their annual Blue Jay 5K fundraiser Saturday.

The cheerleaders expressed their thanks to everyone who donated, sponsored the T-shirts, and participated in the 11th annual event. They said your support will help them have a successful year.

Winners of the various categories in the 5K were Daniel Graham, Andrew Grull, Tesia Hasekamp, Susan Corbus, Christy Bauer, Tim Kenny, Kristin Hentze, and Jon Zeeb.