Time Change For Sept. 24 Homecoming Football Game

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat has announced a change in the starting time for the next Comets’ varsity home football game.

The Comets will host Litchfield on Friday September 24.

The game will begin at 6 p.m.

It is also homecoming and senior night.

Senior night festivities will be before the game at 5:30 p.m., and the homecoming activities will occur at halftime.

The remaining games on the varsity schedule begin at 7 p.m. The 6 o’clock starting time is only for the September 24 home game.