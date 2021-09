Two men on the U.S. wheelchair rugby team in the Japan Paralympics have connections to Washington County.

Chuck Melton, who lives in Hoyleton, and Nashville native Eric Newby were on the team that earned a silver medal. Newby now lives in Godfrey.

Melton served as team co-captain.

Newby and Melton were also on the U.S. silver medal wheelchair rugby team at the 20216 Paralympics in Rio.