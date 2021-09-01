Vandalia Native Wins 2021 US Women’s Bowling Open

33 year old Vandalia native Josie Barnes, who now lives in Hermitage, Tennessee, made history Tuesday night at the U.S. Women’s Bowling Open as she defeated Cherie Tan, of Singapre, to claim the biggest prize check ever awarded at a professional women’s bowling event.

The win was the first major championship, and fourth PWBA Tour title overall, for Barnes. In addition to the historic $100,000 payday, her winnings also included the event’s coveted green jacket and iconic U.S. Women’s Open trophy.

You can see those on our website, WGEL.com and you can read more about Barnes’ big win on the US Bowling Congress website, Bowl.com.

Josie Barnes grew up in Vandalia where her parents owned Vandalia Bowl for several years. She attended college in Tennessee and coaches bowling at Vanderbilt University.