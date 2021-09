The Greenville High School tennis Lady Comets edged Highland, 5-4 on Tuesday.

Singles winners included Ellie Schaufelberger at number one, Katelyn Ridens at number two, Paige Mathias at number three and Evie Johnson at number four.

Ridens and Schaufelberger won their doubles match to secure the team victory for the Lady Comets.

Junior varsity winners were Haley Beckert and Alex Pichaske.