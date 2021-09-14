Volley For The Cure At GHS

The annual Volley For The Cure volleyball match will be at Greenville High School Thursday night.

The event alternates between Greenville and Vandalia each year.

All proceeds this year will benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation of Bond County.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat told WGEL the event has had a great history, which raises a lot of money to help local folks battling cancer. He said this year’s event will benefit not only the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF), but also Unit 2 Nurse Carissa Bohannon, who is currently in a fight with breast cancer.

There will be no admission charge at the door, but there will be buckets at the entrances for donations to Carissa. There will be several silent auctions and a live auction, the results of which will benefit LRCF.

The freshman action begins at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity match about 6 p.m. followed by the varsity match.

The silent auction and other activities will be held throughout the night with the live auction of the volleyballs after the varsity contest.