Win For GHS JV Football

The Greenville High School junior varsity football team pulled out a victory Monday afternoon at home.

It was an exciting end to a game won by the Comets, 38-34, over Gillespie.

The Miners went in front late in the fourth quarter, but there was still time for the Comets to respond. Quarterback Benjamin Hutchinson completed a long pass to Eli Shadowens for a touchdown with about a minute left.

Gillespie got the ball back and moved it deep into Comet territory. On the final play of the game, Shadowens knocked down a Gillespie pass at the goal line.

Last Thursday, the freshman Comets posted a 56-14 win over Gillespie.

The next games for Both GHS teams are at Staunton. The freshman Comets make the trip Thursday night, while the JV squad goes up against the Bulldogs on September 13.