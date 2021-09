The Greenville University women’s soccer team is on a shutout streak.

The Lady Panthers blanked Principia 4-0 on Tuesday for their fifth straight shutout.

The team is now 5-3 overall and 5-0 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In men’s soccer action Tuesday, GU beat Principia 4-0.

The Panthers are 5-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play.