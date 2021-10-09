9-0 Victory For GHS Tennis

In a match at Granite City Monday, the Greenville Lady Comets’ tennis team rolled to a 9-0 victory.

At number one singles, Katelyn Ridens played nearly two hours before defeating her opponent 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Cora Miller also battled for three sets before winning the last one 11-9 in number six singles.

Other singles winners were Ellie Schaufelberger, Evie Johnson, Paige Mathias and Ana Palen.

Ridens and Schaufelberger teamed up to win in doubles. Also posting victories in doubles were the duos of Mathias and Johnson, and Miller and Palen.

Junior varsity wins were recorded by Haley Beckert, Alyssa Rehkemper and Alex Pichaske.