A Successful Week So Far For GHS Volleyball

It’s been a very good week for the Greenville High School volleyball program. On successive nights, Monday and Tuesday, the Lady Comets swept matches on the road.

At East Alton-Wood River Monday night, the varsity Lady Comets won a close match 25-22, 25-23.

Ava Curry recorded nine points, Ainsley Olson had seven points with two aces, and Ali Ridens recorded six points. Rachel Woods led the team in kills with five and Charlee Stearns had four. Lily Funneman came up with six solo blocks.

Tops for the Lady Comets in digs were Curry with 22 and Brooklyn Suzuki with 17.

The JV and freshman teams for GHS each won in two games.

At Litchfield Tuesday night, Greenville won all three matches.

The varsity Lady Comets claimed the first game 21-25, fell in the second one 20-25, the claimed the match with a 25-12 decision.

Point leaders for GHS were Claire Dannaman with 11, Suzuki with eight, Ridens with seven and Tessa Neely with six. Suzuki and Dannaman had three aces apiece.

Jayden Markus, Natalie McCullough and Funneman led the team in kills; and Woods and Funneman posted two solo blocks each.

Dannaman was credited with 12 assists. Dig leaders were Suzuki with 15, Dannaman with 14, Ridens with 13, and Curry with 12.

The varsity win gave the local team a 12-20 record.

The Greenville freshman and junior varsity squads also beat Litchfield.

Last Thursday, the Lady Comets hosted Carlinville and lost a tough match 25-21, 23-25 and 20-25.

Stearns served 12 points for GHS while Sydnee Godier totaled seven points. Both had two aces.

Godier finished with 11 assists, and Curry had 13 digs, Ridens and Suzuki 12 each, and Godier 10.