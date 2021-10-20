Another Win For GU Football

Greenville University’s football team took a trip to Missouri last weekend and defeated Westminster College 42-14.

The Panthers remain in a tie for first place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference with a 3-0 league mark. They are 5-2 overall.

Greenville jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime and stretched the margin to 42-7 through three quarters.

Running back Paul Garrett had a big game with 231 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Quarterback Chase Butterfield threw three touchdown passes, two to Terrance Brown and one to Matthew Tiger.

Garrett was named UMAC offensive player of the week.

The Panthers share the UMAC lead with Minnesota Morris. They do not play this weekend, but will host Crown College in the GU homecoming game Saturday, October 30 at 1 p.m.