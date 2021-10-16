Carlinville Routes the Comets Friday Night

Facing adversity at the quarterback position, the Greenville football Comets were unable to keep up with Carlinville Friday night in the Comets’ final home game of the regular season.

Carlinville jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime, and won the game 37-7.

The Comets were without their starting quarterback, Ryan Jackson, due to an injury. That led to the coaches devising an offensive plan in which four or five players were in the position.

The Comets were only able to total 71 yards of total offense, but did score on a 24-yard pass play from Dieken Graber to Peyton McCullough with 3:11 left in the game.

Recovering Carlinville fumbles for the Comets were Austin Sorenson and Graber.

Carlinville is now 7-1 for the season.

The Comets are 4-4 with the final regular season game Friday night at Vandalia. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at wgel.com.