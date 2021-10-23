Comets End the Regular Season On A High Note

The Greenville Comets saved their best for the final regular season football game on Friday night at Vandalia

Needing a win for a chance at the playoffs, the Comets defeated the Vandals 42-21 to improve their record to 5-4. The Vandals head into the playoffs with a 7-2 record.

The playoff information will be announced by the Illinois High School Association tonight.

Vandalia scored in the first four minutes of the game, then threatened again a couple of minutes later, but the GHS defense held.

With 8:06 on the second quarter clock, a Ryan Jackson to Peyton McCollough pass play went for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Dieken Graber’s extra point kick made it 7-7.

The Comets kicked the ball short and it was mishandled by the Vandals. Tristan Filipiak fell on the football and the GHS offense was back on the field.

Grant Wilderman broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run to give the Comets their first lead.

Vandalia came back with a TD and extra point to lead 14-13 with 3:38 left in the half.

With Wilderman taking care of the ball carrying, the Comets marched 70 yards and scored on an eight-yard Wilderman run, then the kick was good to give the visitors a 20-14 margin at halftime.

The Greenville defense continued its fine play and tackled the quarterback in the end zone midway through the third quarter. The two points gave the Comets a 22-14 lead.

Later in the quarter, Jackson hooked up once again with McCullough, this time for a 48-yard pass, to stretch the Comet lead to 29-14.

Scoring with just under eight minutes to play, the Vandals got to within 29-21, but Wilderman came up with two more touchdown runs of 20 and 51 yards to round out the scoring.

Wilderman, a junior, scored four touchdowns and ran for over 200 yards.

Jackson passed for over 175 yards.