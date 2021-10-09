Comets Fall To Undefeated Panthers

The Greenville Comets football team travelled to Pana Friday night to play the undefeated Panthers.

Pana controlled the contest and posted a 68-21 win over the Comets.

The game was close in the early going. Pana went on top 7-0, but the Comets came back and scored on a two yard run by Grant Wilderman. The extra point kick was blocked.

The Panthers built a 35-6 advantage in the second quarter. The Comets scored with 1:18 left in the half on a 50-yard pass play from Ryan Jackson to Peyton McCullough. The two point play was successful as Jackson completed a pass to Landen Moss and it was a 35-14 game at halftime.

The Comet defense couldn’t keep Pana out of the end. GHS was outscored 33-7 in the second half.

On the Comets’ scoring drive, McCullough caught a couple of 17-yard passes and Wilderman had an 18-yard run.

The drive ended when McCullough scored on a five-yard run. Dieken Graber’s extra point kick was good to make the score 48-21.

Pana is now 7-0 for the season. The Comets have a 4-3 record. They play their final regular season home game this Friday night against Carlinville.