Comets Fall to Wildcats

The Greenville Comets football team made the trip to Montgomery County, Missouri Friday night and were handed their second loss of the season.

The final score was 42-28.

The Comets had an outstanding second quarter, scoring four touchdowns, but struggled the other three quarters.

The Wildcats led 6-0 after one period and made it 9-0 on a field goal to start the second quarter.

The Comets’ fortunes turned for the better in the second frame, as they scored four touchdowns. Runs of five and two yards by Grant Wilderman, each followed by Dieken Graber extra point kicks, gave the Comets a 14-9 lead.

It was 21-9 after Quarterback Ryan Jackson and Peyton McCullough connected for a 46-yard passing TD, and Graber connected on the extra kick.

A big 43-yard pass play for the home squad cut the Comet advantage to 21-15, but GHS answered with a 31-yard half-back TD pass from McCullough to Graber.

Montgomery County’s second field goal of the game, from 41 yards out, ended the first half with the Comets leading 28-18.

The Comets were called for a half a dozen big penalties in the third quarter. While the GHS defense had some big stops, it could not completely stop the Wildcats. A long touchdown run and 32-yard field goal tied the score 28-28 at the end of the third period.

Montgomery County controlled the fourth quarter, scoring on two passes to end up with a 14-point victory.

The Comets are now 4-2 for the season. They play at Pana this Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.