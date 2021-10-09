End Of Season For Comets Soccer

In a hard-fought game, the Greenville Comet soccer boys were edged by Staunton Friday in the quarterfinal round of the regional at Staunton.

Staunton grabbed the win 2-1 to end the Comets’ season.

The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime.

The Comets’ goal was scored by Lucas Field with two minutes and 30 seconds left in the game. The Comets were unable to come up with the game-tying goal.

Staunton advances to the regional semifinals at Greenville. The Bulldogs will play Breese Mater Dei at 4 p.m. Tuesday on Tom Doll Field.

The other semifinal game , about 6 p.m. Tuesday, will pit Father McGivney against East Alton-Wood River ion Greenville.

The two winners on Tuesday battle for the regional championship at 4 p.m. , Friday, October 15 in Greenville.