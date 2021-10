The volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night for the Greenville Lady Comets in regional action.

Staunton beat GHS 25-2, 25-8 in the Roxana Regional semifinals.

For the Lady Comets, Kat Haas had two kills, Ali Ridens two assists, and Ava Curry 10 digs.

Greenville reached the regional semis by defeating Southwestern Monday night. The varsity Lady Comets conclude this season with a 13-22 overall record.