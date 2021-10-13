Fourth Win For GU Football Saturday

Greenville University’s football team picked up its fourth win of the season last Saturday at home against Northwestern of Minnesota.

Despite turning the ball over six times, the Panthers posted a 35-23 victory.

GU totaled 480 yards on offense while the opponent had just 162 yards.

On defense, former Greenville Comet Isaac Green intercepted two passes. The GU defense had four quarterback sacks and forced two fumbles.

Chase Butterfield threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Paul Garrett ran for 125 yards.

Greenville is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

The Panthers travel to Missouri this Saturday to battle Westminster College.