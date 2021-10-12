GHS Cross Country In EAWR Invitational

Cross country runners from Greenville High School participated in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational last Saturday.

All runners competed in their own student classes, running the three mile course.

In girl’s action, Elizabeth Campbell finished 11th out of 19 runners in the senior class.

Kinley Grove ran in the sophomore class and Caitlyn McPeak was in the freshman competition.

Four senior boys were in the run. Nathaniel Williams finished 14th out of 28 runners. Other GHS runners in the senior class were Wesley Sussenbach, Jordan Pierce and Walter Smith.

Wyatt Emken finished 18th out of 29 among the sophomore boys, and Michael Wilson ran in the freshman group.