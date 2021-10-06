GHS Soccer Notch Big Victory

The Greenville Comets soccer team earned a big victory Monday against Teutopolis.
After a scoreless game in regulation time, both teams recorded three goals in penalty kicks. Scoring for GHS were Nolan Tabor, Judah Liss and Lucas Field.
The Comets won on the sudden-death penalty kick by Logan Williams. Josh James stopped T-town’s sudden death attempt.
Tuesday, the Comet boys fell to Carlinville 7-0.
Greenville plays in the regional Friday at 4 p.m. at Staunton.
A victory for the Comets puts them in a regional semifinal game at Greenville, 4 p.m. October 12 against Mater Dei.