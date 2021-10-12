GHS Volleyball Falls To Wesclin

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team hosted Wesclin last week.

The visiting Warriors won 25-20, 25-11.

Coach Tracy McEvers said her team played well in the first game, but struggled in the second one.

Charlee Stearns served four points. Leading the team in kills were Ali Ridens with five, Lily Funneman with four, and Rachel Woods with three.

Ridens had 12 kills, and Brooklyn Suzuki, Stearns and Sydnee Godier, eight apiece. Assist leaders were Ridens with nine and Godier with four.

The GHS junior varsity topped Wesclin 25-17, 26-24, and the freshman Lady Comets won in three games.

Greenville hosted a junior varsity tournament on Saturday. The Lady Comets placed second and Nashville first.

The Lady Comets posted a win over Metro East Lutheran in three games. Anna Turner served eight straight points to win the match for GHS.