GHS Volleyball Notch Victory Over SW Piasa

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls earned a victory last week at home over Southwestern Piasa.

The Lady Comets won the opening game 25-9, dropped the second 19-25, then won the match with a 25-18 decision.

Ava Curry led GHS in service points with 13, four of them on aces. Claire Dannaman served 11 points and Sydnee Godier had seven.

Lily Funneman came up with seven kills and Ali Ridens added six.

Curry and Ridens had 15 digs apiece.

It was the ninth win of the season for the varsity team.

The Lady Comets played at Staunton Tuesday night and fell 12-25, 8-25.

Ridens had four kills. Dig leaders were Dannaman with five and Curry and Ridens with four each.

Also at Staunton, the junior varsity Lady Comets lost 14-25, 19-25, and the freshman GHS girls fell 19-21, 10-21.