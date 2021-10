Greenville has been assigned to the Roxana Class 2A Volleyball Regional.

The Lady Comets are seeded seventh out of 11 teams in the sub-sectional.

They will open regional play Monday, October 25 at 6 p.m. against 10th-seeded Southwestern Piasa.

A win would place the GHS girls into a semi-final match against top-seeded Staunton at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

The championship match is Thursday, October 28 at 6 p.m.

All matches will be played at Roxana.