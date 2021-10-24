High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced

The Illinois High School Association announced its football playoff pairings Saturday night.

Area teams in the playoffs include Greenville, Breese Central Breese Mater Dei, Vandalia, Highland, Triad, Nokomis, and Nashville.

The South Central Conference has five of its nine schools in the playoffs. In addition to Greenville and Vandalia, they are Pana, Carlinville and Southwestern Piasa.

A total of 256 schools in Illinois make the playoffs, 32 teams in each of eight classes.

The Greenville Comets are in Class 3A and will travel to Monticello for a first round game.

The Comets are 5-4 and are seeded 11th in the southern bracket. Monticello is the sixth seed and owns a 7-2 mark.

The Comets play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monticello.

Carlinville, the seventh seed in class 3A opens at home against 10th-seeded Du Quoin. Southwestern Piasa, 14th seed with a 5-4 record, plays at Benrton in 3a. The Rangers are unbeaten and seeded third.

In Class 4A, Breese Central at 8-2 hosts 5-4 Salem. The Cougars are the second seed and Salem 15th.

Breese Mater Dei is playing in Class 2A and hosts Carmi in the first round. The Knights are seeded fourth with a 9-0 record. Carmi is 6-3.

Other Class 2A games include 7-2 and eighth seeded Vandalia at home against 7-2 Chester; undefeated and second seeded Pana hosting Arthur, Virden North Mac, 5-4 at 9-0 Bismark, and 8-1 Nashville at home against 6-3 Mendon Unity. The Hornets are the sixth seed.

Highland and Triad are playing in Class 5A. Highland, 5-4, will go to Morton, which is 7-2. The Bulldogs are the 10th seed and Morton, seventh.

Triad has a home game, hosting Hillcrest. Triad is 7-2 and seeded sixth while Hillcrest has a 5-4 mark and is the 11th seed.

Nokomis has a home game in Class 1A, The Redskins, 7-2 and seeded eight, will host 6-3 Central A & M.

Among the other playoff games are Richland County at Freeburg, Columbia at Springfield Griffin, Cahokia at Rochester and Bethalto at Quincy Notre Dame in Class 4A, Dunlap at Mascoutah in Class 5A, Riverside at East St. Louis in Class 6A, Geneva at Collinsville in Class 7A, and Edwardsville at Soth Elgin and O’Fallon at Glenview in Class 8A.