High School Football Playoffs Details

The Illinois High School Association has released the days and times for this weekend’s first round games of the football playoffs.

The Greenville Comets are playing at Monticello at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Other area Class 3A contests include Du Quoin at Carlinville and Southwestern Piasa at Benton, both at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 1A, Nokomis hosts Central A & M at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Class 2A games include Chester at Vandalia, Saturday at 2 p.m., Carmi at Breese Mater Dei, Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Arthur at Pana, Friday at 7 p.m.; and Mendon at Nashville, Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Class 4A, Breese Central hosts Salem at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 5A games include Highland at Morton, Friday at 7 p.m.; Hillcrest at Triad, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.; and Dunlap at Mascoutah, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Geneva plays at Collinsville in Class 7A action, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Edwardsville is in Class 8A and goes to South Elgin for a game Friday at 6 p.m.

