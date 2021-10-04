Home Win For GHS Volleyball

Greenville High School’s varsity volleyball girls grabbed a win at home last Thursday against Hillsboro.

Game scores were 25-20 and 25-18.

Lady Comets’ Head Coach Tracy McEvers said the team had a great night, playing much better defense which allowed the hitters to come alive.

Jayden Markus had a big match with 23 total attacks, 10 kills and only two hitting errors.

Leading the scoring were Sydnee Godier with 11 points and Lily Funneman with eight points. They had one service ace apiece. Both of Rachel Woods’ points were on aces.

Assist leaders were Ali Ridens with 11 and Godier with eight.

Ava Curry totaled 12 digs while Ridens and Markus had 10 apiece.

The junior varsity Lady Comets beat Hillsboro 25-23, 25-21.

The freshman GHS girls lost in two games.