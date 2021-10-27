Lady Blue Jays Basketball Roundup

The Greenville Lady Blue Jays basketball teams split contests earlier this week.

The eighth grade Lady Jays edged Hillsboro 24-22 Tuesday night and lost 31-27 on Monday to Carlyle.

Greenville rallied against Hillsboro, by outscoring the visitors 7-2 in the final quarter.

Emma Veith led the offense with eight points and Ava Potthast contributed seven points.

The Lady Jays entered the fourth quarter with a one point lead over Carlyle, but scored just two points in the last frame to lose by four.

Veith had a 10-point game. Potthast put in five points.

The seventh grade Greenville squad posted a 20-15 victory over Carlyle.

Vanae Brown scored 10 of those 20 points for the Lady Jays.

Hillsboro rolled past the Greenville girls 28-7. Ryleigh Plannette scored four points for the Lady Jays.