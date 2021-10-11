Lady Comets Are SCC Tennis Champs

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team is the champion of the South Central Conference. Playing in the SCC Tournament Friday at Greenville University, the Greenville High School girls swept through singles and doubles.

Lady Comets played each other in the singles and doubles title matches.

Paige Mathis won the singles championship with Evie Johnson placing second.

In doubles action, Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger were the champions, and Ana Palen and Cora Miller finished second.

For the first time, a junior varsity SCC Tournament was held.

The GHS duo of Alyssa Rehkemper and Laynie Taylor won the doubles title. Alex Pichaske placed third in singles.