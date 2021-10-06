Lady Comets Earn A Tennis Win Over Effingham

Greenville High School’s girls’ tennis team earned a hard-fought victory Tuesday at Effingham.

The Lady Comets edged the Hearts 5-4.

Coach Vaughn Robart said Katelyn Ridens played her best match of the season to win at number one singles. Ellie Schaufelberger fought back to win number two singles in three sets. Evie Johnson and Cora Miller also had important singles victories.

Paige Mathias came back in her number three singles match to force a super tiebreaker, but fell 10-12.

The Lady Comets needed to win one of the three doubles events to claim the match. They got it when Mathias and Johnson won.

Winning in junior varsity doubles were Haley Beckert and Alyssa Rehkemper, and Laynie Taylor and Alex Pichaske.