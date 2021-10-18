Lady Comets Fourth In Tennis Sectional

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team played in the Centralia Class 1A Sectional Friday and Saturday.

Sophomore Ellie Schaufelberger finished fourth in singles to advance to the state tennis tournament. It will be held this Thursday through Saturday in the Buffalo Grove area in northern Illinois.

As a team, the Lady Comets placed fourth out of 10 sectional teams with 14 points.

Schaufelberger defeated opponents from Highland and Salem before losing matches to girls from Flora and Mascoutah.

The other Lady Comet in singles, Katelyn Ridens, won over an Olney player, then fell three games shy of a trip to state by dropping a marathon match in three sets.

In doubles action, Ana Palen and Cora Miller fell to Mascoutah.

Paige Mathias and Evie Johnson defeated a Flora duo, then fell to the eventual champs from Olney.

The Lady Comets’ tennis team completed an excellent season with a 15-6 record.