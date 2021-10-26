Lady Comets In Regional Semifinals Tuesday

The Greenville Lady Comets are in the semifinals of the Roxana Class 2A Volleyball Regional.

They battle Staunton at 5:30 Tuesday in Roxana, the winner moving on to Thursday’s championship match.

The Lady Comets won their opening regional match Monday against Southwestern Piasa. After losing the first game, 18-25, GHS claimed the next two games, 25-16, 25-20 to win the match.

Leading servers were Ava Curry with 10 points and Sydnee Godier with seven.

Ali Ridens came up with six kills while Jayden Markus and Rachel Woods had five apiece.

Godier recorded 11 assists and Ridens had seven.

Leading the way in digs were Brooklyn Suzuki with 27, Ridens, Curry and Tessa Neely with 16 each; Godier with 13, Charlee Stearns with 11 and Markus with 10.