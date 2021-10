The three Greenville High School girls’ golfers participated in the Bethalto Class 1A Regional last Thursday.

Rachel Ronat led the Lady Comets with a 21st place finish. Her 18-hole score was 95.

Also playing for the Lady Comets were Stella Lagermann and Alyssa Schaub.

A total of 74 golfers played in the regional, held at Belk Park in Wood River.