Lady Comets Volleyball Falls At Home

The Greenville Lady Comets volleyball teams lost home matches to Pana last Thursday.

The varsity GHS girls fell 9-25, 15-25.

Ava Curry and Tessa Neely served two points each with Curry’s on aces. Rachel Woods had three kills, and Lilly Funneman totaled two solo blocks. Sydnee Godier and Ali Ridens had three assists each, and Ridens and Curry posted six digs each.

The freshman Lady Comets lost in three games to Pana, and the junior varsity GHS squad fell in two games.

The regional at Roxana is this week.