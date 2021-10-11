Local 4th Grader A Racing Veteran

Hagen Langley is a 4th grade student at Greenville Elementary. He’s also a race car driver with three years of experience under his belt.

Hagan started racing at the I70 QMA track at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville.

Last year Hagen was the Jr. Honda track champion. After that win, he moved onto racing Kid Modz, a traveling series that takes him all over central Illinois and Missouri.

As of Oct 9th Hagen is the Kid Modz series points champion.

Hagen drives a full-size modified dirt car, running a v6 motor instead of a v8.

You can follow his racing adventures on his Facebook page, titled Hagen Langley Racing.