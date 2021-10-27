Local Connections To World Series

There are a couple of local connections to this year’s Major League Baseball World Series.

The Atlanta Braves are representing the National League and the Houston Astros are the American League team.

Jake Odorizzi, a native of Highland, is a pitcher for the Astros. In the first game of the series Tuesday night, Odorizzi was the third Houston pitcher. He tossed 2.1 innings, striking out five, and giving up just one hit and no runs.

Atlanta won the game 6-2.

Former Greenville Comets’ baseball player Cale Johnson is with the Atlanta organization. He has been the Braves’ assistant pitching coordinator this season.

The manager of the Braves is also an Illinois native. Brian Snitker was born in Decatur and played at Macon High School.