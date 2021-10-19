MG Volleyball Falls To Christ Our Rock

The Mulberry Grove Lady Aces volleyball team battled Christ Our Rock Lutheran last week.

The varsity Mulberry Grove girls lost 19-25, 14-25.

Jessi Mezo posted four points and seven digs, Peyton Simpson had four points, and Molly Koontz totaled four digs.

The junior varsity Lady Aces beat Christ Our Rock Lutheran in two games, 25-16, 25-17.

Taylor Stone served 17 points for the winners including two aces. She also had two assists.

Madison Hans came up with six points and five kills, Annie Jackson finished with six points, and Callye Earnest had three kills.