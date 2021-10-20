MG Volleyball Stopped By Martinsville & Patoka

The Mulberry Grove Lady Aces played Martinsville and Patoka in the Egyptian-Illini Conference Tournament this week.

The Lady Aces lost to Martinsville 18-25, 21-25.

Jessi Mezo led the team in service points with seven.

Taylor Stone had three points, Callye Earnest four kills, and Megan Schewe and Peyton Simpson two assists each.

Recording five digs each were Molly Koontz, Madison Hans and Earnest.

Patoka stopped the Lady Aces 25-19, 25-13.

Statistical leaders for the Lady Aces were Earnest with six points, Stone with three points, two assists, and four digs; and Hans and Schewe with two kills each.

Hans recorded seven digs with Zoie Thierry getting six, and Jessi Mezo four.