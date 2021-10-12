MGHS Volleyball Roundup

Mulberry Grove’s varsity volleyball team played St. Elmo-Brownstown and participated in the Lebanon Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Aces lost to St. Elmo-Brownstown 25-12, 25-15. Molly Koontz had 10 digs and three points while Jenni Mezo totaled four digs.

In Saturday’s tournament, Mulberry Grove lost two matches.

Lebanon defeated the Lady Aces 25-19, 26-24. Taylor Stone was credited with three kills, Jenni Mezo and Koontz had five digs each, and Jessi Mezo finished with eight points, two kills and six digs.

In a 25-16, 25-17 loss to Marissa, Koontz had three points, Stone, two kills; Madison Hans, four digs; and Jessi Mezo, three digs.

The junior varsity lady Aces fell to St. Elmo-Brownstown 25-18, 25-20.

Taylor Stone posted eight points and two assists, Callye Earnest had four points and two kills, and Hans, Jenni Mezo and Annie Jackson ended with four digs apiece.