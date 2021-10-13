Mulberry Grove Volleyball Falls To Bunker Hill

The Mulberry Grove varsity high school volleyball squad fell to Bunker Hill Tuesday night 9-25, 24-26.

Genesis Williams served six points including three aces. Abby Brown had two aces.

Jessi Mezo was credited with three kills while Williams had two. Molly Koontz and Megan Schewe recorded six digs apiece.

The junior varsity Aces rallied to win in three games. After Bunker Hill won the first game, 23-25, Mulberry Grove battled back to claim the next two 25 27, 15-13.

Taylor Stone piled up 14 points, and added four digs. Callye Earnest totaled nine points, three assists and three kills. Annie Jackson and Madison Hans finished with seven points each.

Hans also had three assists and four digs. Also recording four digs were Zoie Thierry and Jackson.

The Aces will play in the Egyptian-Illini Conference Tournament October 19 and 21.