Mulberry Grove Volleyball Player Named All-Tournament

The varsity volleyball team at Mulberry Grove High School played in the Morrisonville Tournament over the weekend.

Jessi Mezo of the Lady Aces was named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Aces were defeated by Mascoutah, Lincolnwood, Greenview and Bunker Hill.

The Greenview match went three games. In that match, Jessi Mezo served 10 points and totaled three blocks and nine digs. Peyton Simpson had five points and Molly Koontz, four. Genesis Williams was credited with three kills, and Callye Earnest had four digs.