Victories For Lay Jays Basketball

The Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball teams grabbed victories over Pana last week at home.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays pulled out a 34-31 win. The game was tied at halftime, but Greenville outscored Pana by four in the third quarter. That ended up being the big difference.

Emma Veith and Breanna McCray led the Lady Jays in scoring with eight points each. Scoring six apiece were Haylee Hediger and Haylee Clark.

The seventh grade Greenville girls trailed Pana 8-7 after three quarters, but outscored the visitors 7-1 in the last quarter to win 14-9.

Tinley Walker recorded five points, and Bailey Taylor had four for the winners.