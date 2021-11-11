11th Regular Season Championship For GU Women’s Volleyball

The Greenville University women’s volleyball program has been the one to beat for many years in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Playing Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers defeated Spalding in three games to finish the regular season 12-0 in the conference. It’s GU’s 11th regular season championship in the last 12 years.

Greenville will host the finals of the SLIAC Tournament on Saturday. The top-seeded Lady Panthers will play at 11 a.m. in a semifinal match. The other semifinal battle will be at 2 p.m.

The semifinal winners meet for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. in H.J. Long Gymnasium.

Greenville goes into the tournament with an overall record of 22-6.