At the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s cross country championship Saturday at Litchfield, Greenville University finished second as a team.

Gretchen Carie was the top runner for GU, placing sixth overall. Greenville had the next five finishers with former Greenville Lady Comets Emma Leonhard and Hannah Williams in that group.

Williams, from Sorento, ended up seventh, and Leonard, from Greenville, placed ninth.