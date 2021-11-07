7th Grade Jays Off To A Good Start

The seventh grade boys’ basketball squad at Greenville Junior High is off to a good start in the new season.

The Blue Jays split two games in their own tournament last Saturday, the recorded victories Monday and Tuesday to give them a 3-1 record.

Greenville defeated Piasa in the tournament by the score of 30-25. Leo Sullivan scored 18 of the Greenville points.

In the other tournament game, Salem topped the Jays 48-25 as Sullivan totaled 19 points.

The seventh grade Greenville boys grabbed a 43-35 win Monday at Carlyle. Sullivan had a 29-point night to lead the Jays.

Tuesday night on the Greenville court, the Jays beat Aviston 32-13. Sullivan totaled 24 points, 18 of them in the first half.