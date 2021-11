The Greenville Junior High seventh grade basketball girls are in the semifinals of the Hillsboro Class 7-3A Regional.

The Lady Blue Jays won their first regional game Saturday, defeating East St. Louis Lincoln 28-7.

The fourth-seeded Greenville team plays its semifinal game Monday at 6 p.m. against top-seeded Hillsboro at Hillsboro.

In the Mt. Olive Class 7-1A Regional Saturday, Pocahontas lost to Mt. Olive 19-10 and Ramsey beat Mulberry Grove 26-11.