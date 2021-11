The Greenville eighth grade Blue Jays boys’ basketball team began its season this week by dropping two games.

Greenville lost a 41-31 home game Tuesday night to Aviston. Austin Wall had seven points for the Jays while his teammates Tyler Battaglia and Rowdy Sussenbach scored six apiece.

Monday’s first game of the season ended with Carlyle topping Greenville 45-27. Sussenbach had a 10-point game, with Battaglia scoring seven.

The Jays play at Cowden Herrick-Beecher City on Monday, November 8.