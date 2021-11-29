Aces Cheerleaders Place First

At The FNB Community Bank Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament last week, the Mulberry Grove cheerleading squad placed first in the cheerleading competition.

The cheerleading sponsor is Miranda Lindahl.

Members of the cheer squad are Megan Miller, Dakota Kruep, Abbygayle Brown, Abbigail Gebke, Allie Stewart, Cortney Arnold, Madalyn Carter, Lily Johnson, Jaclyn Robertson, Rickie Wehrle, Callye Earnest, Annie Jackson and Katie Jernigan.

The St. Elmo-Brownstown cheerleaders placed second and the Ramsey team was third.

St. Elmo-Brownstown won the basketball tournament championship. Father McGivney placed second, Cowden Herrick-Beecher City, third; Mt. Olive, fourth; Patoka, fifth; Mulberry Grove, sixth; Ramsey, seventh; and Lebanon, eighth.